August 23, 2018 / 10:22 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Canada's CIBC posts quarterly earnings ahead of market expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, the country’s fifth-biggest lender, reported on Thursday third-quarter earnings which were ahead of market expectations, helped by strong performances from all its businesses.

The bank said earnings per share, excluding one-off items, rose to C$3.08 in the quarter ended July 31, compared with C$2.77 the year before. Analysts had on average forecast earnings of C$2.93, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham Editing by Edmund Blair)

