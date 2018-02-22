FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Market News
February 22, 2018 / 11:11 AM / in 13 hours

Canada's CIBC's first-quarter earnings beat market expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reported first-quarter earnings ahead of market expectations, with strong performance from all its business units.

Canada’s fifth-biggest lender said earnings per share, excluding one-off items, rose to C$3.18, compared with C$2.89 a year earlier. Reported earnings per share were C$2.95, compared with C$3.50 a year ago. Analysts had on average forecast earnings per share of C$2.81, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.