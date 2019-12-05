Bonds News
December 5, 2019 / 11:02 AM / Updated an hour ago

CIBC reports 4% fall in quarterly profit

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce on Thursday reported a 4% fall in quarterly adjusted profit, hurt by weakness in its capital markets unit and domestic banking business.

Net income attributable to common shareholders, excluding one-off items, fell to C$1.31 billion ($984.89 million), or C$2.84 per share in the fourth quarter ended Oct. 31, from C$1.36 billion, or C$3.00 per share a year ago. ($1 = 1.3301 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Eluri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below