Bonds News
February 26, 2020 / 11:05 AM / Updated an hour ago

CIBC reports rise in quarterly profit

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce on Wednesday reported a 2.5% rise in quarterly profit, boosted by gains in its capital markets unit.

Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to C$1.21 billion ($910.73 million), or C$2.63 per share, in the first quarter ended Jan. 31, from C$1.18 billion, or C$2.60 per share a year ago, said Canada’s fifth biggest lender. ($1 = 1.3286 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru and Nichola Saminather in Toronto; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

