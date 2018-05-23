CIBC's second-quarter earnings beat market expectations

TORONTO, May 23 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Canada’s fifth biggest lender, on Wednesday reported second quarter earnings which were ahead of market expectations, helped by strong performances from all its businesses.

The bank said earnings per share, excluding one-off items, totalled C$2.95, compared with C$2.64 a year earlier.

Analysts had on average forecast earnings of C$2.80 per share, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data showed. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Jason Neely)