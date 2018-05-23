FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 23, 2018 / 10:06 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

CIBC's second-quarter earnings beat market expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, May 23 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Canada’s fifth biggest lender, on Wednesday reported second quarter earnings which were ahead of market expectations, helped by strong performances from all its businesses.

The bank said earnings per share, excluding one-off items, totalled C$2.95, compared with C$2.64 a year earlier.

Analysts had on average forecast earnings of C$2.80 per share, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data showed. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
