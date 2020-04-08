CIBC receives 250,000 payment deferrals due to COVID-19 pandemic -CEO

April 8 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) has received about 250,000 payment deferral requests across its credit products to date due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its chief executive officer told shareholders on Wednesday.

The bank, Canada’s fifth largest, has a strong capital position and credit portfolio to weather the economic downturn triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Executive Officer Victor Dodig said in prepared remarks for the bank’s first online annual shareholders meeting.

The lender also plans to maintain dividends, he said.

“We have consistently paid dividends since 1868 and we plan on continuing to pay them,” Dodig said. (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)