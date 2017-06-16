FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Polish state-run shareholder in Ciech seeks dividend payout
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 16, 2017 / 3:30 PM / 2 months ago

Polish state-run shareholder in Ciech seeks dividend payout

1 Min Read

WARSAW, June 16 (Reuters) - An investment fund owned by Poland's state-run insurer PZU has asked chemical company Ciech, controlled by the billionaire Kulczyk family, to spend almost all of its 2016 profit on a dividend, Ciech said in a statement on Friday.

The investment fund, TFI PZU, which owns a 12.2 percent stake in Ciech, wants the company to pay out a dividend of 152.3 million zlotys ($40.49 million) or 2.89 zlotys per share. Ciech's management in March recommended allocating its 2016 net profit of 152.4 million zlotys to reserve capital.

In 2016, Ciech paid out a dividend of 2.85 zlotys per share. Ciech shareholders will vote on the dividend payout at their annual meeting on June 22.

Ciech was privatised in 2014 when Kulczyk Holding bought a 51-percent stake in the company.

$1 = 3.7610 zlotys Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko. Editing by Jane Merriman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.