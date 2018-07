SAO PAULO, July 13 (Reuters) - The chairman of Brazilin payment processor Cielo SA, Marcelo Noronha, told Reuters on Friday he will have daily calls with the interim chief executive and weekly meetings with the management team until a new CEO is named.

Cielo’s CEO Eduardo Gouveia announced his resignation on Friday, citing personal and family reasons. Chief Financial Officer Clovis Poggetti Jr was announced as interim CEO. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl)