UPDATE 1-Card processor Cielo offers CEO post to Banco do Brasil's Caffarelli - sources

SAO PAULO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian card processor Cielo SA has offered its chief executive post to Banco do Brasil CEO Paulo Rogerio Caffarelli, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

One of the sources said that Caffarelli is likely to become Cielo’s CEO. The other source said that he has already decided not to remain at the state-controlled bank. Both sources, however, did not confirm if he has already accepted the offer.

Banco do Brasil and Cielo declined to comment.

Newspaper O Globo reported earlier that Cielo had tapped Caffarelli as its new CEO.

Cielo has been searching for a new CEO since July after Eduardo Gouveia’s resignation. Its search has included potential candidates from its controlling shareholders Banco Bradesco SA and Banco do Brasil SA.

Cielo has faced stiff competition from new financial technology start-ups, such as PagSeguro Digital Ltd and StoneCo Ltd, which have raised capital in initial public offerings in the United States this year.

Caffarelli was appointed as CEO of Banco do Brasil in May 2016 and has been credited for the rise in the state-controlled bank’s profit. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Susan Thomas)