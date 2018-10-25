UPDATE 2-Card processor Cielo offers CEO job to Banco do Brasil's Caffarelli -sources

(Adds context, Cielo’s shares)

By Carolina Mandl

SAO PAULO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian card processor Cielo SA has offered its chief executive post to Banco do Brasil CEO Paulo Rogerio Caffarelli ahead of the country’s presidential election on Sunday, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

A new president is expected to change the chiefs of major state-controlled companies.

The sources, who requested anonymity to discuss the confidential matter, did not confirm if Caffarelli had accepted the offer. Banco do Brasil and Cielo declined to comment.

Cielo has been searching for a new CEO since July after Eduardo Gouveia resigned. The search has included potential candidates from its controlling shareholders, Banco Bradesco SA and Banco do Brasil SA.

Cielo has faced stiff competition from financial technology startups such as PagSeguro Digital Ltd and StoneCo Ltd , which have raised capital in U.S. initial public offerings this year.

Cielo shares have fallen more than 46 percent this year, as the company has lost market share to its competitors.

Caffarelli was named CEO of Banco do Brasil in May 2016 and has been credited for the rise in the state-controlled bank’s profit.

The head of the party of Brazil’s far-right presidential frontrunner Jair Bolsonaro said this week that Bolsonaro would replace the CEO of several state-owned companies if he wins the Oct. 28 election.

Newspaper O Globo reported earlier on Thursday that Cielo had tapped Caffarelli as its new CEO.