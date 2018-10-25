UPDATE 3-Card processor Cielo offers CEO job to Banco do Brasil's Caffarelli -sources

(Adds context)

By Carolina Mandl

SAO PAULO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Cielo SA has invited Paulo Rogerio Caffarelli, currently chief executive of state lender Banco do Brasil SA, to become CEO of the Brazilian card processor two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The move could be the first in a string of senior executive changes at Brazil’s major state enterprises, where management shake-ups usually follow presidential elections like the one concluding on Sunday.

The sources, who requested anonymity to discuss the matter, did not say if Caffarelli had accepted the offer.

Banco do Brasil, Cielo and Caffarelli declined to comment.

Newspaper O Globo reported earlier on Thursday that Cielo had tapped Caffarelli as its new CEO.

Cielo has been searching for a new CEO since July, looking at potential candidates from its controlling shareholders, Banco do Brasil and Banco Bradesco SA.

Cielo has faced stiff competition from financial technology startups such as PagSeguro Digital Ltd and StoneCo Ltd , which have raised capital in highly successful U.S. initial public offerings this year.

Cielo shares have fallen more than 46 percent this year, as the company has lost market share to its competitors.

Caffarelli was named CEO of Banco do Brasil in May 2016 and was credited for the bank’s improved earnings.

Brazil’s far-right presidential frontrunner Jair Bolsonaro plans to replace the CEOs of several state-owned companies if he wins the Oct. 28 election, the head of his party said on Tuesday.

Newspaper Folha de S. Paulo reported earlier this month that Bolsonaro could invite Alexandre Bettamio, head of the Latin America division of Bank of America Corp, to b CEO of Banco do Brasil. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Bernadette Baum, Susan Thomas and Richard Chang)