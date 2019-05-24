Financials
May 24, 2019

Brazilian card processor Cielo cancels 2019 profit guidance

SAO PAULO, May 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian card payment processor Cielo has canceled net profit guidance for 2019 it published in January without releasing any new guidance, the company said in a securities filing on Friday.

In January Cielo said it expected net profit in 2019 of between 2.3 billion and 2.6 billion reais ($646.56 million). Cielo said the decision to cancel the guidance reflects the competitive environment it is facing in Brazil, where many new entrants have started business recently.

$1 = 4.0213 reais Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira Editing by James Dalgleish

