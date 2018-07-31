FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
July 31, 2018 / 4:49 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Brazil card processor Cielo's shares fall 7 pct after profit miss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 31 (Reuters) - Shares in Brazilian card processor Cielo SA slid 7.2 percent in mid-afternoon trading in Sao Paulo after the company missed profit estimates amid fierce competition.

Shares were at 14.77 reais after Ceilo reported recurring net income in the second quarter that was 13 percent below the consensus of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters. The company said its largest clients saw the biggest drop in debit card transactions. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.