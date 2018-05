SAO PAULO, May 2 (Reuters) - Cielo SA, Brazil’s largest payments solutions firm, reported on Wednesday a recurring net income of 932 million reais ($262 million) in the first quarter, missing Thomson Reuters analyst consensus, as revenues decreased.

Cielo has faced increasing competition as payment solutions companies, such as Stone Pagamentos SA and PagSeguro Digital Ltd , expand in the Brazilian market. ($1 = 3.5526 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)