UPDATE 1-Brazil card processor Cielo's shares fall almost 8 pct on profit miss

SAO PAULO, July 31 (Reuters) - Shares in Brazilian card processor Cielo SA slid 7.7 percent in mid-afternoon trading in Sao Paulo even after the company raised dividends this year and promised improved results in 2019.

Shares were at 14.68 reais after Cielo reported recurring net income in the second quarter 13 percent below the consensus of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters, affected by fierce competition.

Investor relations director Victor Schabbel said Cielo expects to raise its net income over the next year 5 to 10 percent and Chief Financial Officer Clovis Poggetti expects margins to start improving in the fourth quarter.

Analysts were skeptical. "Despite the larger-than-expected dividend announced, big challenges ahead mean we remain cautious", BTG Pactual analyst Eduardo Rosman said in a note to clients.