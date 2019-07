SAO PAULO, July 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian card processor Cielo SA on Tuesday posted a 33.3% drop in second-quarter profit from a year earlier, missing analysts’ estimates, as operating expenses surged.

Net income came in at 431.2 million reais ($114.27 million), down 12.5% from a Refinitiv consensus of 491.9 million reais. ($1 = 3.7735 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl in Sao Paulo Editing by Matthew Lewis)