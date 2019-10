SAO PAULO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s largest card processor Cielo SA posted on Tuesday a lower-than-expected net income in the third quarter, as the company sacrificed profitability for volumes.

Cielo posted a profit of 358 million reais in the third quarter, missing analysts’ estimates of 376.6 million reais and down 50% from the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Carolina Mandl Editing by Chris Reese)