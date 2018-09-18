Cielo partners with Bradesco, Banco do Brasil among others to offer QR code app

SAO PAULO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Brazil’s largest card processor, Cielo SA, launched on Tuesday a payment system in partnership with banks including Banco Bradesco SA and Banco do Brasil SA that uses quick response bar codes, known as QR codes, executive vice-president Danilo Caffaro said in a meeting with analysts.

Caffaro said Cielo’s card reader machines are already available to process payments through the QR system. The company, which faces a fierce competition from upstarts such as PagSeguro Digital Ltd and Stone, has 40 million users. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl )