5th Circuit vacates arbitration order in testing lab’s lawsuit against Cigna

A pathology lab’s contractual claims against Cigna Healthcare of Texas should have been remanded to state court after the lab dismissed its securities-law claims against a separate defendant that had removed the case to federal court – if not earlier, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Monday.

The decision vacates a February order by U.S. District Judge Keith Ellison in Houston, who granted Cigna’s motion to compel arbitration of the $5 million breach of contract claim that S J Associated Pathologists (SJAP) filed last fall in state court in Texas.

