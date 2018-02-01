FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2018 / 2:36 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Cigna's corporate customer medical costs grew less than 3 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Cigna Corp, which manages healthcare benefits for some of the largest U.S. corporations, said on Thursday that medical costs among its customers grew less than 3 percent in 2017, below its expectations.

Chief Executive Officer David Cordani, speaking with analysts after reporting fourth-quarter earnings, said even that growth rate was unsustainable. Medical costs typically rise faster than inflation, and most insurers typically report annual increases of 6 percent, plus or minus 100 basis points.

Cordani was responding to analyst questions about a new healthcare venture announced by JPMorgan Chase, Berkshire Hathaway and Amazon.com Inc Corp, saying they needed to address too-high healthcare costs that were hurting business. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

