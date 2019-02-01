Cigna says no meaningful impact on growth from rebates rule

Feb 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. government’s proposal to eliminate rebates will not have a meaningful impact on Cigna Corp’s growth, Chief Executive Officer David Cordani said on Friday

“The proposed rebate rule will not have a meaningful impact on our growth or earnings trajectory,” Cordani said on a conference call with analysts.

The U.S. government on Thursday proposed a rule to end a decades-old system of after-market discounts called rebates that pharmacy benefit managers receive from drugmakers, a potential blow to companies like Cigna’s Express Scripts, which act as middlemen in the pharmaceuticals supply chain. (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)