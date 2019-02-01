Company News
February 1, 2019 / 2:23 PM / Updated an hour ago

Cigna says no meaningful impact on growth from rebates rule

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. government’s proposal to eliminate rebates will not have a meaningful impact on Cigna Corp’s growth, Chief Executive Officer David Cordani said on Friday

“The proposed rebate rule will not have a meaningful impact on our growth or earnings trajectory,” Cordani said on a conference call with analysts.

The U.S. government on Thursday proposed a rule to end a decades-old system of after-market discounts called rebates that pharmacy benefit managers receive from drugmakers, a potential blow to companies like Cigna’s Express Scripts, which act as middlemen in the pharmaceuticals supply chain. (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below