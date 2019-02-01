Cigna fourth-quarter revenue rises 34.5 percent

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Cigna Corp reported a 34.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher enrollment in the first quarter since it closed its acquisition of pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts.

Cigna’s net income fell to $144 million, or 55 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $266 million, or $1.07 per share, a year earlier.

The health insurer’s total revenue rose to $14.30 billion from $10.63 billion. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias and Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)