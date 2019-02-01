Company News
February 1, 2019 / 11:08 AM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Cigna fourth-quarter revenue rises 34.5 percent

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Cigna Corp reported a 34.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher enrollment in the first quarter since it closed its acquisition of pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts.

Cigna’s net income fell to $144 million, or 55 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $266 million, or $1.07 per share, a year earlier.

The health insurer’s total revenue rose to $14.30 billion from $10.63 billion. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias and Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below