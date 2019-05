May 2 (Reuters) - Cigna Corp reported quarterly revenue that more than tripled on Thursday, driven by rising sales in its health services unit, which now includes a pharmacy benefits business acquired from Express Scripts last year.

The health insurer said net income rose 49.5 percent to $1.37 billion, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $915 million, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $37.95 billion from $11.41 billion last year. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru)