Cigna second-quarter profit rises 75%

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Cigna Corp reported a nearly 75% rise in quarterly profit on Thursday helped by a surge in revenue from its health services unit, which includes the Express Scripts pharmacy benefits business it acquired last year.

The health insurer, which closed the $52 billion deal in December, said net income rose to $1.41 billion, or $3.70 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $806 million, or $3.29 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $38.82 billion from $11.48 billion last year. (Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu and Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)