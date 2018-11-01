Company News
Cigna's third-quarter profit rises driven by lower medical costs

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Cigna Corp on Thursday reported a higher third quarter profit, helped by lower medical costs in its government healthcare plans.

Net income for Cigna shareholders rose to $772 million, or $3.14 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $560 million, or $2.21 per share, a year earlier.

Cigna, which is buying pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts Holding Co in a $52 billion deal, said total revenue rose 9.2 percent to $11.46 billion. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

