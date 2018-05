May 3 (Reuters) - Health insurer Cigna Corp, which is in the process of buying Express Scripts Holding Co, reported a 53 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher enrollments.

The company’s net income rose to $915 million, or $3.72 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $598 million, or $2.30 per share, a year earlier.

Operating revenue increased to $11.42 billion from $10.43 billion. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru)