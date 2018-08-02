FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2018 / 10:07 AM / Updated an hour ago

Health insurer Cigna quarterly revenue rises about 11 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Health insurer Cigna Corp reported an about 11 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, helped by higher enrollment and premium increases.

Cigna’s results come a day after the Wall Street Journal reported billionaire investor Carl Icahn has a sizable stake in the insurer and plans to vote against its planned $52 billion acquisition of pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts .

Cigna’s operating revenue rose to $11.50 billion from $10.37 billion. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
