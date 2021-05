May 24 (Reuters) - Cabot Oil & Gas Corp will buy Cimarex Energy Co in an all-stock deal valued at $7.35 billion, the oil and gas companies said on Monday.

Cimarex shareholders will receive 4.0146 shares of Cabot common stock for each share of Cimarex owned. (Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)