MOVES-EY hires CIMB Bank's Singapore exec for Asia M&A team -sources

SINGAPORE, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Accounting firm EY has hired Mah Kah Loon, CIMB Bank’s former co-head of wholesale banking, Singapore, as a partner for its Asia M&A team, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Mah, an industry veteran of more than 20 years, is joining EY at a time when the Big Four accounting firms are expanding their M&A teams and competing with boutique and global investment banks on small and mid-tier deals.

During his 16-year stint at CIMB, Mah headed up the Singapore corporate and investment banking unit and the corporate finance team, among other roles.

CIMB Bank confirmed Mah’s departure and EY said he would join the company in October as a partner in its Asia-Pacific M&A and Deal Origination team, focused on Southeast Asia.

Reuters was not immediately able to reach Mah. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)