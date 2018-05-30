FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2018 / 5:16 AM / in an hour

CORRECTED-Malaysia's CIMB posts 11 percent rise in Q1 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to “million” from “billion” in last paragraph)

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 (Reuters) - CIMB Group Holdings Bhd , Malaysia’s No.2 lender by assets, reported an almost 11 percent rise in quarterly profit, boosted by lower cost and provisions as well as a one-off gain from a stake disposal in its brokerage business.

The bank’s net profit was 1.31 billion ringgit ($325.57 million) for the first quarter ended March, versus 1.18 billion ringgit a year ago.

That was ahead of an average estimate of 981 million ringgit from four analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters. ($1 = 3.9930 ringgit) (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

