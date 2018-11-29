Financials
Malaysia's CIMB posts 4.2 percent higher Q3 earnings

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 (Reuters) - CIMB Group Holdings Bhd , Malaysia’s second-largest bank by assets, on Thursday reported a 4.2 percent rise in third-quarter profit as consumer loans buoyed performance.

Net profit for the July-September period was 1.18 billion ringgit ($281.82 million), versus 1.13 billion ringgit a year earlier. That beat an 824 million ringgit average estimate from four analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

Revenue slid 6.3 percent to 4.14 billion ringgit.

Net interest income totalled 2.41 billion ringgit, compared with 2.6 billion ringgit in the year-ago quarter. ($1 = 4.1870 ringgit) (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

