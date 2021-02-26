REFILE-Malaysia's CIMB suffers 75% drop in Q4 profit, squeezed by provisioning

(Refiles to add missing phrase ‘year-on-year’, paragraph 2)

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s CIMB Group Holdings Bhd reported on Friday a 75% slump in fourth-quarter net profit, as higher bad loan provisions during the coronavirus pandemic weighed on earnings.

The latest results mean Malaysia’s second largest lender by assets has now suffered two years of consecutive year-on-year quarterly earnings declines.

CIMB said in a bourse filing that its performance last year was largely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Expected credit losses on loans, advances and financing more than doubled, rising by 128.4% to 1.38 billion ringgit ($341 million) during the period.

Net profit for the October-December period was 215 million ringgit compared with 848.6 million ringgit a year ago, undershooting the 549 million ringgit estimate given by two analysts to Refinitiv.

Revenue, however, grew 4.3% to 4.7 billion ringgit.

The group said it expects performance to improve this year, driven by topline growth and lower provisioning. However, the net interest margin - a key measure of bank profitability - is seen staying flat or rising by up to 10 basis points.

Larger rival Malayan Banking Bhd also posted a 37%decline in profit in the same period as impairment losses climbed.

Addressing a virtual press briefing, CIMB Group CEO Abdul Rahman Ahmad told reporters in a virtual press briefing that the e-wallet operator owned by CIMB and China’s Ant Group is in the midst of fundraising.

Reuters reported last month that TNG Digital was looking to raise at least $150 million for its expansion plans.

“We are very pleased with the accelerated growth strategy that has been delivered at TNG Digital. We believe that it is the right time for TNG Digital to undertake fundraising,” he said, declining to comment further as the exercise was not finalised. ($1 = 4.0480 ringgit) (Reporting by Liz Lee; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)