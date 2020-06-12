UPDATE 1-Britain's Cineworld scraps $1.65 bln deal to buy Cineplex

(Adds details, background)

June 12 (Reuters) - Britain’s Cineworld Group Plc said on Friday it abandoned its $1.65 billion deal to buy Canada’s Cineplex Inc, citing breaches in the merger agreement between the cinema operators.

Cineworld did not specify what the breaches were, adding that a “material adverse effect” occurred with the Canadian company.

“As a consequence of... Cineplex’s unwillingness to cure the breaches, Cineworld has notified Cineplex that it has terminated the Arrangement Agreement with immediate effect,” Cineworld said in a statement.

The deal was announced in December and would have made the British firm North America’s biggest cinema operator.

Cineplex said it intends to commence legal proceedings against Cineworld and seek damages for breaches of the merger agreement.