Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 28, 2020 / 6:29 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Cineworld gets more funds as it looks to reopen theatres in July

1 Min Read

May 28 (Reuters) - British cinema operator Cineworld said on Thursday it secured an additional $110 million from lenders and a waiver on loan covenants as the company looks to reopen all its cinemas in July.

The company has also secured credit committee approval to apply for an extra $45 million through a coronavirus borrowing scheme in the UK and expects to start a process to access $25 million through the U.S. government CARES Act. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below