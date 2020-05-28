Cineworld gets more funds as it looks to reopen theatres in July

May 28 (Reuters) - British cinema operator Cineworld said on Thursday it secured an additional $110 million from lenders and a waiver on loan covenants as the company looks to reopen all its cinemas in July.

The company has also secured credit committee approval to apply for an extra $45 million through a coronavirus borrowing scheme in the UK and expects to start a process to access $25 million through the U.S. government CARES Act. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)