UK's Cineworld says virus outbreak has not hurt movie traffic

March 6 (Reuters) - British cinema operator Cineworld said on Friday it has not observed any significant impact of the coronavirus outbreak on its movie theatre admissions, and it continued to see good traffic in all its markets.

“Although the release of the new Bond movie has been postponed to November 2020...studios have advised us that in the countries in which we operate, they currently remain committed to their release schedule for the coming months and remainder of the year,” the company added.