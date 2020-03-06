UPDATE 1-Cinema operator Cineworld says virus outbreak has not hurt traffic

(Adds results, virus details, Thursday’s shares)

March 6 (Reuters) - British cinema operator Cineworld said on Friday it has not observed any significant impact of the coronavirus outbreak on its movie theatre admissions, and it continued to see good traffic in all its markets, even as its annual results missed analysts’ expectations.

“Although the release of the new Bond movie has been postponed to November 2020...studios have advised us that in the countries in which we operate, they currently remain committed to their release schedule for the coming months and remainder of the year,” the company added.

The global release of the new James Bond film “No Time to Die” was postponed by seven months on Wednesday amid disruption from the virus that has led to movie theatre closures in China, jeopardising other Hollywood productions as well.

Shares in the company, which fell as much as 24% on Thursday, were down 5% in early trade.

The company on Friday posted adjusted core earnings of $1.03 billion, missing analysts’ average estimate of $1.05 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The company, which had earlier hinted at slightly lower annual performance, said it has measures at its disposal to reduce the impact on its business from the outbreak, including postponing its spending and cutting costs.

The company posted a revenue of $4.37 billion, compared to analysts’ average estimate of $4.43 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.