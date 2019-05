May 15 (Reuters) - British cinema operator Cineworld Group Plc said on Wednesday it has signed a deal for the sale and lease back of 17 multi-screen cinemas in the United States.

Cineworld will sell the cinemas to units of Realty Income Corp for a cash consideration of $286.3 million and lease them back under 15-year leases. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)