Cineworld delays U.S. reopening of theatres to August

July 23 (Reuters) - Cineworld will delay reopening its movie theatres in the United States to mid-August, although it remains on track to welcome back movie-goers in Britain at the end of this month.

Chief Executive Officer Moshe Greidinger told the Financial Times on Thursday the U.S. reopening would probably be pushed to August 7 or 14.

Cinemas across the world were forced to close after governments imposed lockdowns to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A spokesman for Cineworld told Reuters there was “no change yet” to its reopening plans in Britain and confirmed the delay in the United States.

U.S. rival AMC Entertainment also said on Thursday it would reopen its U.S. theatres in mid-to-late August, reflecting the timings of expected releases such as Disney’s “Mulan” and Warner Bros’ “Tenet”.

Cineworld, which owns Regal Cinemas in the United States, had previously delayed its reopening date to July 31 for both the U.S. and UK from July 10, citing changes to the release schedules for some of the big summer movies.