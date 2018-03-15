FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 15, 2018 / 7:27 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

Cineworld's full-year revenue rises 11.6 pct on blockbuster releases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s Cineworld, which bought U.S. cinema chain Regal Entertainment last year, said full-year revenue rose 11.6 percent, driven by blockbusters such as “Beauty and the Beast”, “Dunkirk” and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”.

Admission rose 3.5 percent, while average ticket prices rose to 5.33 pounds ($7.45), Cineworld said.

Total revenue rose to 890.7 million pounds, largely in line with analysts’ average estimate of 890.4 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7153 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.