Superhero blockbusters prop up cinema operator Cineworld's revenue

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Cinema operator Cineworld Group Plc reported an 11.6 percent rise in revenue so far this year, boosted by the success of action movies “Black Panther” and “Avengers: Infinity War” but reiterated its outlook for the full year.

The company’s shares were down 6 percent in early trading.

Cineworld said European markets saw an uplift in the second half of the year, driven by movies including “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again”, “Incredibles 2” and “Bohemian Rhapsody” in the UK. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)