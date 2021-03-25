After first ever annual loss, Cineworld raises more cash

(Reuters) - Cineworld said on Thursday it has secured commitments for a new $213 million convertible bond to safeguard itself from a further hit due to the coronavirus pandemic as it posted its first ever annual loss as a listed company.
Even as the Regal owner prepares to reopen its U.S. movie theatres next month armed with a recently-agreed exclusivity deal with Warner Bros, it said material uncertainty around its ability to continue as a going concern remained.
