Cineworld swings to loss, flags potential hit from further curbs

By Reuters Staff

Sept 24 (Reuters) - British cinema operator Cineworld swung to a loss on Thursday and said it may have to raise additional liquidity if it is pushed to shut its theatres again from government curbs on social gathering.

The company posted a pretax loss of $1.64 billion, for the six months ended June 30, from a profit of $139.7 million last year as its cinemas were shut from mid-March until August.

