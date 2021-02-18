Polish online FX exchange platform Cinkciarz.pl considers market listing

WARSAW, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Poland’s Cinkciarz.pl is considering a stock market listing or attracting an investor after a surge in revenues during 2020, the online foreign exchange platform said on Thursday.

Cinkciarz.pl, owned by Conotoxia Holding, adds to a list of firms targeting a market listing after benefiting from a surge in online business caused by the coronavirus crisis.

“Cinkciarz.pl is considering various options for further development and expansion in 2021, including attracting a potential investor or a stock exchange debut,” the company said.

It declined to provide further details.

In its foreign exchange market, turnover was six times higher and revenue rose by 362% year on year, Cinkciarz.pl said, describing 2020 as the company’s “best year ever in terms of transactions on the forex market”.

Cinkciarz.pl did not provide financial results for the whole group.