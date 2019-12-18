Cintas Corp reports results for the quarter ended in November - Earnings Summary

By Lynx Insight Service * Cintas Corp reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter ended in November. The mean expectation of 14 analysts for the quarter that ended in November was for earnings of $2.03 per share. * Revenue rose 7.3% to $1.84 billion from a year ago; analysts expected $1.82 billion. * Cintas Corp’s Reported EPS for the quarter was $2.27. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 0.2% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no negative revisions of earnings estimates and one analyst revised an earnings estimate upward. * Cintas Corp shares had fallen by 2.7% this quarter and gained 55.2% so far this year. * The company reported quarterly net income of $246.12 million. * Wall Street’s median 12-month price target for Cintas Corp is $294.50, about 10.4% above its recent price of $263.74. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is “buy” and the breakdown of recommendations is 8 “strong buy” or “buy,” 5 “hold” and 1 “sell” or “strong sell.” This summary was machine generated December 18 at 02:30 p.m. GMT.