KAMPALA, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Uganda’s Cipla Quality Chemical Industries has priced its initial public offering at 256.5 shillings ($0.0688) per share, the company said on Tuesday.

The drugmaker is selling 657,179,319 shares - representing an 18 percent stake in the company - to raise an expected 168.6 billion shillings. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema Writing by Clement Uwiringiyimana Editing by David Goodman)