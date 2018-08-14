FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
August 14, 2018 / 9:53 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-Drugmaker Cipla's Ugandan unit prices IPO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quote, details)

KAMPALA, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The Ugandan unit of Indian drugmaker Cipla priced its initial public offering on Tuesday at 256.5 shillings per share, aiming to raise $45 million from its listing on the Kampala stock exchange next month.

Cipla Quality Chemical Industries, which is majority owned by India’s third-largest drugmaker, is selling 657,179,319 shares, or an 18 percent stake in the company.

It makes a range of drugs including antiretrovirals, anti-malaria and Hepatitis B and C drugs, which it sells mostly in sub-Saharan African countries, and will become the 17th company to list on the Ugandan stock exchange.

Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Katongole, in a statement, said the IPO would enable Ugandan investors to share in the company’s success.

Cipla, which was established in 2005 and has a manufacturing plant in Kampala, is set to make its market debut on Sept. 17.

It said it expected to raise 168.6 billion Ugandan shillings ($45 million) in the IPO. The offer opened on Tuesday and is expected to close on Aug. 24.

The drugmaker made a net profit of 44.6 billion shillings for the year ended in March this year. ($1 = 3,730.0000 Ugandan shillings) (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema Writing by Clement Uwiringiyimana Editing by David Goodman and Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.