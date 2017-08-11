FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 11, 2017 / 8:11 AM / in 2 days

India's Cipla June-qtr profit rises 20 pct, beats estimates

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Cipla Ltd, India's fourth-largest drugmaker by sales, reported a 20 percent rise in quarterly profit, beating analysts' estimates.

Net profit came in at 4.08 billion rupees ($63.63 million) for the three months ended June 30, compared with 3.39 billion rupees a year earlier, the company, whose U.S. business is small relative to peers, said on Friday. (bit.ly/2uujKnC)

Analysts were on average expecting profit of 3 billion rupees in the first quarter, Thomson Reuters data showed. ($1 = 64.1200 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

