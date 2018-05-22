FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 22, 2018 / 10:49 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

India's Cipla posts Q4 profit

May 22 (Reuters) - Cipla Ltd, India’s second-biggest drugmaker by market capitalization, posted a fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, but missed analysts’ estimates.

Net profit came in at 1.79 billion rupees ($26.30 million) for the quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of 617.9 million rupees in the year-ago quarter, the company said here

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 3.57 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 68.0650 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

