India's Cipla posts Q4 profit

May 22 (Reuters) - Cipla Ltd, India’s second-biggest drugmaker by market capitalization, posted a fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, but missed analysts’ estimates.

Net profit came in at 1.79 billion rupees ($26.30 million) for the quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of 617.9 million rupees in the year-ago quarter, the company said here

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 3.57 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 68.0650 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)