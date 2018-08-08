India's Cipla Q1 profit trumps estimates

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Cipla Ltd, India’s third-largest drugmaker by market capitalisation, posted on Wednesday a more than 10 percent rise in its first-quarter profit, well above analysts’ expectations.

Net profit came in at 4.51 billion rupees ($65.67 million) in the three months ended June 30, compared with 4.09 billion rupees a year ago, the company said in a statement here

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 3.91 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters Eikon data showed.

Net sales jumped 12 percent to 38.46 billion rupees. ($1 = 68.6725 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)